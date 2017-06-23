Siouxlanders react to cooler weather on social media

Summer started on Wednesday with temperatures in the 90s for several cities around the area.



But by Friday we were seeing highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, more typical of fall than summer.



This had area residents feeling a little conflicted.



Many people welcomed the cooler temperatures.



They said that they enjoyed the lower humidity and were able to save on their electric bill by turning off their air conditioners.



Others were a little less pleased.



They said that since it is summer now they'd like to have the warmer temperatures.



Some liked the cooler temperatures but wished it was warmer for their plants which like warmer weather.



The below average temperatures will stick around through the rest of the weekend.



However, if you are a warm weather fan, more seasonal highs and humid conditions will be returning by the middle of the work week.