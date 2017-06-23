Ag producers bridging the gap from farm to table with Ag Banquet

Madison County Ag producers are trying to bridge the gap between the farm and the table.

On June 22, area farmers and ranchers interacted with local businesses at the 3rd Annual Northeast Nebraska Ag Banquet.

Attendees had the chance to listen to nationally-recognized speaker and owner of Ag Inspirations Kim Bremmer. Bremmer grew up on a Wisconsin dairy farm and travels around the United States speaking to farmers about the importance of their work.

"I always love the opportunity to talk to farmers and people in agriculture, and bring a message of how important it is what they do everyday, because the message of agriculture gets told everyday by people who have never been there and done that, and I think it's so important to keep encouraging our farmers and ranchers and everyone involved, because what they do is important."

In her keynote speech, Bremmer encourages both farmers and consumers to interact in the marketplace.

"I always encourage everyday consumers who aren't on a farm to actually talk to a farmer, and to get the message from the source, because Google University, as great as it is and as much as we love it, it's full of a lot of misinformation. So the best thing if you're concerned, or if you have questions about how food is grown and raised, is ask a farmer, because our farmers are the experts on growing and raising food."

During the program, Demerath Farms and EBM Corporation were recognized as Farm Family and Ag Business of the Year. Additionally, six scholarships were presented to local students to put towards ag-related education.

"When I'm on the stage looking out at them, I'm looking at them thinking what are you going to do or invent in your lifetime that I'll get to see? Because, agriculture is built on advancements in science and technology and innovation, and it's so exciting. And it's exciting to see youth that are excited about the future of agriculture, too."

