A fall-like air mass has pushed into Siouxland and will be bringing some near-record cold to the area.



Lows over the weekend will be reaching the mid to upper 40s.



Sioux City's record of 47 degrees, set in 2004, will be in jeopardy for Friday night.



Saturday night's record low of 43 from 1958 should be safe.



However, Sunday night we will be close to passing the record low of 46, which has stood since 1926.