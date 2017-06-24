Heart attack drill helps raise awareness for Siouxlanders

A heart attack is a scary thing for anyone going through it.

Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.

"Classic description is discomfort in the chest, very often it goes down the let arm. they may break out in a sweat, they may get nauseous or feel like vomiting. there's more subtle signs, sometimes they can just be short of breath sometimes they can break out in a sweat. if you're a diabetic your blood sugar may just be running extra high. You may feel more fatigued than normal, so you really have to be aware of some of the signs and symptoms" says Dr. Deborah Majerus, Cardiologist with UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's.

UnityPoint Health- St, Luke's had a heart attack drill at Saturday's Farmers Market to raise awareness for Siouxlanders.

They partnered with Siouxland Paramedics to show just how critical taking the right steps during a heart attack are.

"Stemi patients are considered time critical patients. We spend a lot of time on training and also on practice with this scenario so that early notification can be done to the hospital" says Jeff Anderson, Command Officer with Siouxland Paramedics.

Anderson says you should call 911 if you're experiencing symptoms of a heart attack.

Driving yourself to the Emergency Room could cause more damage to the heart.

"The number one thing is your access to emergency treatment is going to be quicker by ambulance. And, number two any delays in calling or calling 911 can cause further damage to the heart because the longer you wait the more muscles damaged" says Anderson.

The care emergency responders can give you right away could be the difference between life and death.

"The paramedics also have the ability to give certain medications for treating a heart attack in the ambulance so all of these things help decrease the time that the heart muscle is not getting oxygen" says Majerus.

Saturday's mock drill showed the entire process a stemi patient would go through from the 911 call all the way to the ambulance ride to the hospital.