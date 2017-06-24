UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's donates defibrillator to Farmers Market

After Saturdays heart attack drill UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's donated a special piece of equipment to the Sioux City Farmers Market.

UnityPoint- St. Luke's gave the farmers market their very own AED defibrillator.

The device is simple to use and could help save the life of someone experiencing a heart attack.

With thousands of people going through the farmers market weekly being prepared for an emergency could make all the difference.

"Farmers market is wonder event we do 52 times a year and it's a gathering of people and so what we want to make sure of, in fact, our first rule is nobody dies at the farmers market. So, what we want to be able to do is to provide immediate opportunity for care if someone needs it" says Roger Caudron, Sioux City Farmers Market

Staff with the farmers market is being trained on how to use their new device.