UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's donates defibrillator to Farmers M - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's donates defibrillator to Farmers Market

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (AP) -

After Saturdays heart attack drill UnityPoint Health- St. Luke's donated a special piece of equipment to the Sioux City Farmers Market. 

UnityPoint- St. Luke's gave the farmers market their very own AED defibrillator. 

The device is simple to use and could help save the life of someone experiencing a heart attack. 

With thousands of people going through the farmers market weekly being prepared for an emergency could make all the difference. 

"Farmers market is wonder event we do 52 times a year and it's a gathering of people and so what we want to make sure of, in fact, our first rule is nobody dies at the farmers market. So, what we want to be able to do is to provide immediate opportunity for care if someone needs it" says Roger Caudron, Sioux City Farmers Market 

Staff with the farmers market is being trained on how to use their new device. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.