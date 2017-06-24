Annual 'Strut your Mutt for Puppy Mill Moms' helps educate Siouxlanders

An event aimed to bring awareness to puppy mills across the nation and right here in our own backyard

The Strut your Mutt for Puppy Mill Moms helps the voiceless be heard.

"In Iowa here we have over 250 of these large scale dog breeding facilities, or puppy mills. They hold over 15,000 adult breeding dogs, that doesn't include these puppies they're producing" says Kathie Pfaffle, Siouxland Advocacy Team Leader

The event is usually held in May for Mothers Day in honor of the mother dogs at the facilities.

"Many people don't understand what a puppy mill is but, the mother dogs in these facilities don't ever get Mother's Days. So, we host this event in May to celebrate them and to create awareness so that, hopefully in the future moms in the mills can have better lives" says Pfaffle.

The goal of the walk is help make sure the dogs in the large facilities get the proper care they need.

"We just want them to come into compliance. we want them to take care of their animals. we want to make sure that they're producing puppies that aren't ill when they leave the facility" says Pfaffle.

The event allowed people to bring their dogs out for a walk, dog yoga and a puppy kissing booth.