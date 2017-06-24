Former Hawkeyes gather in support of ill teammate Kenny Arnold

In 1980, the Iowa basketball team made it all the way to the Final Four, the farthest the Hawkeye program has ever made it in the NCAA Tournament.



Kenny Arnold was the team's scoring and assists leader that year, but Arnold has since fallen on hard times, health-wise.

Arnold was diagnosed with brain cancer in 1984 and has battled health issues ever since.

This weekend, some of his former teammates from the Hawkeye program gathered in Storm Lake, Iowa, for the "Teammates for Life" golf outing.



Friday night, there was a dinner an auction, before Saturday's tournament.



The goal is to raise money for the Kenny Arnold Foundation, which supports cancer research.

"I wanted to try to do whatever I can to help him out," said foundation executive director Mike Henry. "All of the guys feel the same way. We were close on the court, as players, back in the day, but this has all kept us connected to try to help Kenny out, and do what we can to support him."

"We know that what happened to Kenny could happen to any of us," said former Iowa guard Ronnie Lester. "All of the guys have just rallied together around him. And I'm so proud of my teammates for doing that."

The golf outing took place today at Lake Creek Country Club in Storm Lake.