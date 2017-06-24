Weekend finishes with another pleasant day

Fall-like air remains over Siouxland with temperatures rebounding from a chilly start in the 40s to the 70s in the afternoon.



It was a blustery day with winds gusting to 40 mph at times.



Those winds will be calming as we go through the evening hours and we'll be having another night with lows near record territory.



We'll bottom out in the mid 40s overnight and again Sunday night.



Highs will be in the 70s with partly cloudy skies on Sunday and more sunshine on Monday.



Southerly flow returns more seasonal air to the region on Tuesday as winds pick back up and humidity rises.



Highs will be in the mid 80s to near 90 degrees for the rest of the week.



Tuesday night is our next chance for storms and severe weather does appear possible; we'll have more information as we get closer to then.



More storm chances are in the forecast through Friday with unsettled weather back in our picture.