Clear skies and an unseasonably cool air mass allowed several record lows to fall Saturday morning.



Sioux City shattered their record of 47 degrees from 2004 by reaching 44 degrees.



Norfolk also set a record by reaching 45 degrees.



The previous record was also from 2004 when they fell to 46 degrees.



More chilly nights are ahead with lows in the mid 40s both Saturday and Sunday nights.



The record low in Sioux City of 43 degrees may be out of reach for Saturday night but Sunday night's record of 46 degrees may be in play.