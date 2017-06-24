Stampede win clash of unbeatens, hand Kansas City first loss

The Sioux City Stampede handed Kansas City its first loss on Saturday night, 21-19, in a rematch of last year's Midwest Football Alliance championship game.

The Stampede were plagued by two early pick-sixes. Chris Fulton and Dorsey Golston each intercepted Scott Manley passes and returned them for touchdowns. Kansas City added a field goal and led 16-0 after one quarter.

But the Bulldogs only scored three points after that, and Sioux City caught up by scoring 12 points in the second quarter.

Trailing 19-15 late in the game, the Stampede got a touchdown to go up 21-19, and held on for the statement win.

The Stampede (4-0) hit the road for their next two contests. Sioux City is at Des Moines on July 1, then heads to Omaha on July 8. The Herd is back home on July 22 for their regular season finale against the Midwest Titans.