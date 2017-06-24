Ceremony recognizing the men of the of the Grand Army of the Republic

For Siouxlanders, a long awaited re-dedication ceremony takes place.

"I was so excited, I knew they were putting these stones in and I knew that my relative was buried in this cemetery and I knew he was in the civil war but I could never find a stone for him," said Brenda Allyn.

Members of the Grand Army of the Republic, also known as the GAR, had unmarked burial sites that had gone previously unmarked, until now.

Family members say this occasion is long overdue.

"When the family would come to Sioux City we would always come out because we knew we had a loved one here and we just didn't know where," said Pat Isaacson

A cooperative effort between the Woodbury County Veterans Association and the City of Sioux City Parks and Recreation Department came together and dedicated this section of Floyd Cemetery to the men of the GAR.

"It's been 140 years and now soldiers like John Brooks can finally be recognized for his service," reports Danielle Davis.

These 20 soldiers now have headstones and can forever be remembered.

And family members now have a true place to grieve.

"It was a terrible war, it went on for five years, but these guys endured and our country needs to remember them," said Danny Krock, Sons of Union Veterans of Civil War.