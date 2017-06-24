Sioux City Rib Fest benefits Camp High Hopes

The Sioux City Rib Fest is Siouxland's Biggest and most Rockin' event with their coveted rib eating contest.

The winner was selected by the number of cleaned bones at the end of 10 minutes.

There was also a kid's rib eating contest, they had a total of 5 minutes to eat as much as possible.

Along with plenty of food to eat, live bands kept the crowd rockin'.

And a rib fest wouldn't be complete without a rib cooking contest.

The goal, ribs should be just tender enough to fall off the bone but not so tender that they actually do.

A popular event was "kiss a pig" for charity.

All money raised will support programs for kids and adults with disabilities at Camp High Hopes.