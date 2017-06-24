Sioux City Rib Fest benefits Camp High Hopes - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Rib Fest benefits Camp High Hopes

Posted:
By Danielle Davis, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Rib Fest is Siouxland's Biggest and most Rockin' event with their coveted rib eating contest. 

The winner was selected by the number of cleaned bones at the end of 10 minutes.

There was also a kid's rib eating contest, they had a total of 5 minutes to eat as much as possible.

Along with plenty of food to eat, live bands kept the crowd rockin'.

And a rib fest wouldn't be complete without a rib cooking contest. 

The goal, ribs should be just tender enough to fall off the bone but not so tender that they actually do.

A popular event was "kiss a pig" for charity.

All money raised will support programs for kids and adults with disabilities at Camp High Hopes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.