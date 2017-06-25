Ham radio operators prepare for emergencies

"If there's an emergency most everybody relies on their cell phone. That will be the first thing that fails" says Jason Knapton with the Buena Vista Amateur Radio Club

A group of Siouxlanders are participating in a nationwide event aiming to make sure there's a back up plan.

"It's an emergency preparedness drill where we run off of generators and battery and solar power. And, make sure that we can, you know, in an emergency set up and communicate" says Knapton.

If an emergency does strike, the ways we usually communicate may not work.

"The powers out, there's no cell phones. You can't communicate, you can't get a hold of police or fire or if there's an emergency. Or, if there's a tornado and all of the communications are on towers up in the air, they can all be knocked over" says Knapton.

Members of the amateur radio club can be called out for several kinds of emergencies and help to communicate when that does happen.

"A lot of times we'll be called out for hurricanes or natural disasters and this is our nationwide test to make sure we can preform those kind of duties" says Knapton

But, what's the difference between ham radio and the typical resources we use to communicate?

"We can show up with a couple of wires and a pole or two and we can talk anywhere we need to" says Knapton.

Operators have the potential to reach people from across the globe.