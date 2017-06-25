Gesell and Woodbury happy to give back to home community

Over the weekend, two members of Iowa's former "Sioux Crew", Mike Gesell and Adam Woodbury, returned to the metro for their basketball camp.

Each came back after their first years of pro ball to hold their second annual camp.

It's called the Gesell-Wooodbury Basketball Academy, and it invites kids from grade school to high school.

The two former Hawkeyes say that this camp is unique in that it offers perspective from multiple positions.

They say their goal is to give players a number of drills they can work on by themselves at home to become a better player.

"We feel like this is a great opportunity for us to just really help the younger generation of basketball players," said Gesell. "We have a lot of Siouxland kids coming to this camp, and I think it's great that we can just help them out a little bit."

"The next generation is the future, obviously, so we're trying to help those kids out in whatever they want to go into, whether it's basketball or not. We want to answer any questions they may have, and just try and help them be the best person they can be."

The Gesell-Woodbury Basketball Academy was Friday and Saturday.