Chance for showers overnight with more nice conditions Monday

By Jaret Lansford, Weekend Meteorologist/Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

It was another cool start Sunday morning but we didn't quite get to record territory.

Lows fell well into the 40s but recovered back into the mid 70s for the afternoon.

With low humidity and plenty of sunshine it was another pretty nice day.

Clouds will increase as we go through the night with a chance for some light showers carrying over into the early morning hours.

By late morning skies will start to clear and we'll be looking at another excellent day.

Southerly flow picks up on Tuesday allowing us to return to the 80s with strong winds.

Humidity will also be on the rise.

By late Tuesday evening storms from the west look to move into the area with large hail and strong winds possible.

We will see the warmer temperatures stick around for a few days with storm chances in the forecast through the rest of the week.

