Sioux City residents shoot off fireworks for first time under new state law

Sioux City residents shot off fireworks for the first time Sunday under the new Iowa state law.

State legislators signed a bill into law in May that lets Iowans buy, use, and sell fireworks from June 1 through July 8.

Iowans can also buy fireworks from December 10 to January 3. Over the New Years' Eve holiday.

Residents in Sioux City can discharge fireworks from now until the 4th of July - from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Locals are excited they don't have to hop the border into South Dakota or Nebraska to shoot off their fireworks.

"Me? Absolutely, man," said Nicholas Carter of Sioux City. "I promised my son, I've been here two days, and my son was like, 'You didn't bring fireworks yet,' so I brought home a box, so tonight, definitely. Now that it's legal from today till the Fourth."

Violators will be fined $250 on private property or $500 for discharging fireworks on public property.