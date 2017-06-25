Kicking a sugar addiction

Could sugar be making us overweight and prematurely old? According to some experts, it is.More >>
Could sugar be making us overweight and prematurely old? According to some experts, it is.More >>
Ryan Smith, an assistant professor of entomology at Iowa State University encourages Iowans to take precautions this summer when spending time outdoors in areas commonly populated by mosquitoes and ticks.More >>
Ryan Smith, an assistant professor of entomology at Iowa State University encourages Iowans to take precautions this summer when spending time outdoors in areas commonly populated by mosquitoes and ticks.More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
A special partnership is looking to help educate many on a pair of terrible diseases.More >>
A special partnership is looking to help educate many on a pair of terrible diseases.More >>
Summer usually means lots of barbecue's which means lots of burgers, cakes, and pastas.More >>
Summer usually means lots of barbecue's which means lots of burgers, cakes, and pastas.More >>
Creighton University Entomologist Dr. Theodore Burk said there are two dangerous spiders you should stay away from this summer.More >>
Creighton University Entomologist Dr. Theodore Burk said there are two dangerous spiders you should stay away from this summer.More >>
A spokesman for health care insurer Medica says it plans to sell insurance in Iowa next year and expects to make an announcement soon.More >>
A spokesman for health care insurer Medica says it plans to sell insurance in Iowa next year and expects to make an announcement soon.More >>
The sounds of summer can have a deafening effect on your hearing.More >>
The sounds of summer can have a deafening effect on your hearing.More >>
Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.More >>
Knowing the signs of a heart attack and what to do if you experience one could be life saving.More >>