South Dakota courts cope with judicial vacancies

South Dakota courts cope with judicial vacancies

Posted:
PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

One-third of the judgeships in South Dakota's 14-county First Judicial Circuit are vacant, creating a challenge in coping with the caseload. The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan  reports that Circuit Judges Paul Eng and Tim Bjorkman retired earlier this month, creating the rare situation of two judgeship vacancies at the same time.

A state official says Gov. Dennis Daugaard hopes to fill the two vacancies next month. Daugaard chief of staff Tony Venhuizen says the applications for both judgeships have been forwarded to the Judicial Qualifications Commission. The commission is conducting background and reference checks and has scheduled interviews for mid-July.

The commission then will submit a list of finalists to the governor. Both Eng and Bjorkman have served lengthy periods on the bench.

