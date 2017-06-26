Cool trend continues to start the week

After our little Fall-Like weekend in Siouxland, another below average day is expected as we kick-start the workweek. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid 70s under decreasing cloud cover. A little trough dipping through the Mid-West will give us a few showers through the early part of our day and then high pressure takes right back over clearing our skies out into the night. Lows will dip towards record levels across Siouxland once again with many of us falling into the 40s. A warm front will begin to approach the region for our Tuesday and that will make for a strong southerly wind to develop with gusts possibly over 30 mph. This will help moderate our highs some, with lower 80s expected by tomorrow afternoon under abundant sunshine.

Storms will be developing by the overnight hours with a couple of stronger to severe storms possible into our Wednesday. The main concern will be gusty winds and large hail but continue to stay tuned for the latest. The warmest day of the next 7 looks to be Wednesday with highs rounding out near 90° along with much more humid conditions. A more active pattern looks to take shape into the weekend with a chance of storms Thursday night into Friday and then again Sunday and Monday. Temps look to then dip back below average into the weekend with highs near 80° heading into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer