Hannah Norton has joined the KTIV team this summer as our new sports intern!



Hannah Norton grew up in Buffalo, Minnesota a town she likes to refer as the “cutest town ever!” When she is home in Buffalo she loves to spend time with her two parents, along with her two sisters, and of course her two very fat cats. She attended Buffalo High School where she played on the varsity basketball team for two years. Basketball is her first love. She Graduated from Buffalo High school in 2013 in hopes to further on her basketball career in college.

After high school, Hannah attended Anoka Ramsey Community College in Coon Rapids, Minnesota where she was able to play basketball along with getting her general education courses done. During her two years at Anoka Ramsey she went to the women’s basketball NJCAA national tournament where her team placed 5th and also was awarded an academic excellence award from the college. After her two years at Anoka Ramsey, she then was recruited to play basketball at Dordt College in Sioux Center, Iowa. Her two years at Dordt College have been some of the best years of her life: the basketball team, the community, the professors, the courses, all of it couldn't have been more perfect for her. Hannah is expected to graduate from Dordt College in December of 2017. She is majoring in Communications. She has a love and passion for sports so she couldn't see herself in a career without it. So she hopes to use her degree to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Hannah’s favorite things in life are family, friends, sports (this includes dirt biking with her dad), and pugs. She is passionate about anything she does and has joy in all that is around her. For fun Hannah says she loves going out to dinner and trying new foods, cooking, reading, sleeping, exploring Gods creation, binge watching One Tree Hill or Friends on Netflix, and the obvious one, playing basketball. She is thrilled to be interning at KTIV in the sports department. She wants to learn, grow, be challenged, and become the best she can be while learning from the best!