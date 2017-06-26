Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump's travel ban

The Supreme Court is taking on a new clash between gay rights and religion in a case about a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to reinstate much of President Donald Trump's travel ban before hearing the case this fall, dealing a partial victory to the administration in one of the most divisive policy battles of his presidency.

The Supreme Court said the ban cannot be enforced for people from six nations — Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — who have relatives in the U.S. and want to travel to America.



However, the ban can be enforced for refugees and those who do not have that personal relationship.

The Justice Department wants justices to remove blocks placed by lower courts preventing enforcement of the president's executive order on travel, which called for a 90-day ban on issuing visas to citizens of those six nations.

Read the decision here: Trump. v. International Refugee Assistance Project