Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump's travel ban - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Supreme Court reinstates much of Trump's travel ban

Posted:
WASHINGTON (NBC) -

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed Monday to reinstate much of President Donald Trump's travel ban before hearing the case this fall, dealing a partial victory to the administration in one of the most divisive policy battles of his presidency.

The Supreme Court said the ban cannot be enforced for people from six nations — Iran, Sudan, Syria, Libya, Somalia and Yemen — who have relatives in the U.S. and want to travel to America.

However, the ban can be enforced for refugees and those who do not have that personal relationship.

The Justice Department wants justices to remove blocks placed by lower courts preventing enforcement of the president's executive order on travel, which called for a 90-day ban on issuing visas to citizens of those six nations.

KTIV will have more on News 4 at Noon. 

Read the decision here: Trump. v. International Refugee Assistance Project

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.