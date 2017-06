Deric Hartigan giving his report during a newscast in Ireland.

An Irish weatherman has become a viral internet star thanks to mother nature.

Holding a flimsy yellow umbrella, Ireland's t-v-three weatherman Deric Hartigan was blown away and off-camera by a surprise strong gust of wind during a live report last Friday, June 23rd, drawing laughs from his colleagues back at the studio.

His colleagues just about lost it as they watched the scene unfold.