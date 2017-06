Senate Republicans skeptical about a GOP health overhaul bill are expressing some doubt about holding a vote this week as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Senate Republicans skeptical about a GOP health overhaul bill are expressing some doubt about holding a vote this week as they await a key analysis from the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office.

Congressional Budget Office sees 22 million more uninsured by 2026 under Senate health bill in latest hurdle for GOP.



Read the CBO analysis for the new Senate health care bill: https://www.cbo.gov/publication/52849?



KTIV will update this story.