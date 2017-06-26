Explorer picked up by St. Louis Cardinals

The Explorers announced first baseman John Nogowski is headed to the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

St. Louis purchased Nogowski's contract, who was leading the American Association with a .402 batting average.

He also had 47 hits, including 12 doubles, and led the team with 4 home runs.

Nogowski will play with the Springfield Cardinals, the organization's Double-A affiliate.

Nogowski is the second Explorer to be added to an MLB organization this year.

Former X's pitcher James Needy's contract was bought by the Miami Marlins earlier this month.

Needy is playing for the team's Advanced-A affiliate, the Jupiter Hammerheads, in the Florida State League.