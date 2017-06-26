Explorer picked up by St. Louis Cardinals - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Explorer picked up by St. Louis Cardinals

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Explorers announced first baseman John Nogowski is headed to the St. Louis Cardinals organization.

St. Louis purchased Nogowski's contract, who was leading the American Association with a .402 batting average. 

He also had 47 hits, including 12 doubles, and led the team with 4 home runs.

Nogowski will play with the Springfield Cardinals, the organization's Double-A affiliate.

Nogowski is the second Explorer to be added to an MLB organization this year. 

Former X's pitcher James Needy's contract was bought by the Miami Marlins earlier this month. 

Needy is playing for the team's Advanced-A affiliate, the Jupiter Hammerheads, in the Florida State League. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.