Warmth and storms getting closer

Today made it four straight days with highs in the 70s in Sioux City as our very mild stretch continued.

We'll be just a little warmer on Tuesday as highs will hover around 80 and while it may get a bit more humid conditions still won't be too bad.

A system does move in Tuesday night with a chance of some thunderstorms developing after 7 pm.

Large hail and gusty winds will be the main threats. Some of these storms could linger into Wednesday morning, especially in eastern Siouxland.

Most of the rain will move out by Wednesday afternoon with just a small chance of a thunderstorm developing later in the day, mainly in eastern Siouxland.

Wednesday does turn much warmer with highs in the upper 80s and it will be much more humid with dew points in the upper 60s.

Thursday looks quieter again although some thunderstorms may return by Thursday night.

Highs will probably then stay in the low 80s into the weekend with just small chances of thunderstorms Saturday through Monday.