25th Annual Siouxland Chamber Golf Classic tees off at two locations

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The 25th annual Chamber Golf Classic teed off in two locations today. 

The golf outing took place at Sioux City Country Club and Dakota Dunes Country Club. 

The event drew in golfers from across Siouxland to the two private courses. 

The two locations offered members a chance to golf on courses they might not typically get to. 

Members of the chamber of commerce took to the links to get some business done. 

The event drew in businesses from across the tri-state area. 

"Overall again, we have 72 teams, 288 golfers. The interesting thing is this event sold out in 48 hours. So, people want to get in and, you know, they want the opportunity, as we were talking about. Networking with each other and just having a day to kind of relax but, a lot of business does probably still get done on the golf course" says Barbara Sloniker with the Siouxland Chamber of Commerce.

The event is followed by a networking dinner  at the Marina Inn in South Sioux City, Nebraska. 

