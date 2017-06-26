Sioux City Fire Rescue gives back to local veterans - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Fire Rescue gives back to local veterans

By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Sioux City Professional Firefighters from local 7 used their victory at the battle of the badges hockey game, against law enforcement, to give back to local veterans. 

The Sioux City Professional Firefighters local 7 gave Support Siouxland Soldiers a check for $1,500 on Monday.

The money was raised during the "Battle of the Badges" Charity hockey game. 

Sioux City Fire Rescue won the annual event and was able to donate the money. 

In return, Support Siouxland Soldiers presented local number 7 with an award. 

The money from the donation will be used right here in our own community

"We send care packages to the deployed troops abroad and then we have an emergency financial grant that veterans in need, maybe they're experiencing a financial emergency then they can apply for a grant" says Sarah Petersen, Director of Support Siouxland Soldiers. 

Local 7 was presented with the Heroes on the Homefront award from Support Siouxland Soldiers.

