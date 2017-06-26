Chief Doug Young presented with Citizen of the Year Award

Monday started out like any normal day for Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young.

He headed to the Sioux City Lions Club meeting in the afternoon to speak to those attending about law enforcement in general.

What he didn't know, was that the Lions Club had a surprise in store, and presented him with the Citizen of the Year Award.

"It's a great feeling that you're appreciated, that your work is appreciated" said Sioux City Police Chief Doug Young. "Not that it's expected, I'm completely taken off guard by things like this."

Chief Young is set to retire in 2 months, and Monday made him reminisce when he was first sworn in to the department.

"My first stop was with them, and now when I'm leaving, my last stop is with them added Chief Young. So, it's kind of fitting that I would end my career speaking to that group"

Chief Doug Young added that he did get a little emotional at today's presentation, and he looks forward to continuing his job for the next 2 months.