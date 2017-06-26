Dora becomes the first hurricane in eastern Pacific in 2017

Keeping an eye on the tropics....Dora is now a hurricane.
And the first of the 2017 season in the eastern Pacific.
Right now -- winds are up to 85 miles per hour.
And some strengthening is expected today -- before the storm starts to weaken Tuesday.
Hurricane Dora is not a threat to land.
