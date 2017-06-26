Dora becomes the first hurricane in eastern Pacific in 2017 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Dora becomes the first hurricane in eastern Pacific in 2017

Hurricane Dora Hurricane Dora
Keeping an eye on the tropics....Dora is now a hurricane.

And the first of the 2017 season in the eastern Pacific.

Right now -- winds are up to 85 miles per hour.

And some strengthening is expected today -- before the storm starts to weaken Tuesday.

Hurricane Dora is not a threat to land.

