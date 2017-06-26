Communication professor offers content analysis of ABC's reports on LFTB

Dr. Kimberly Neuendorf is a communication professor at Cleveland State University and examined the content and scope of ABCs reports from March 7 to April 3 of 2012.

Dr. Neuendorf analyzed 131 separate media reports done by ABC during that time frame.

She said ABC's coverage of LFTB was unprecedented to any other food safety story between 2011 and 2013.

"The LFTB coverage was a much greater rate than some of these negative or serious news stories overall at 2.4. Even several times higher than the story line involving death or illness."

One of Dr. Neuendorf's six opinions was that ABC was the prime driver for supermarkets pulling LFTB off the shelves. She cited quotes from supermarkets chains to back her claim.

"Safeway is committed to providing our customers with the highest quality products. While the USDA and food industry experts agree that lean finely textured beef is safe and wholesome; recent news stories have caused considerable consumer concern about this product. Safeway will no longer purchase beef containing lean finely textured beef," said Dr. Kimberly Neuendorf.

In cross-examination ABC's attorney questioned Dr. Neuendorf's analysis procedure and that she didn't test the reports for accuracy only consumer reaction.

"You would agree that a story can be positive but false," said Dane Butswinkas, ABC Attorney.

"That's feasible," said Dr. Neuendorf.

"Likewise a story can be negative but true," said Butswinkas.

"That's feasible," said Dr. Neuendorf.

"Now you're not offering any opinion as to whether these ABC News reports were newsworthy," asked Butswinkas.

"No I am not. I did do the analysis comparing LFTB to other food stories not with a judgment call that's not what content analysis does. Empirically looking if it was covered more than/less than other food coverage," said Dr. Neuendorf.

The defense will continue their cross-examination on Tuesday.