Investigation underway in Palo Alto, County after death of teenager

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KTIV) -

Deputies in Palo Alto County, Iowa are investigating the death of a 16-year old. 

Noah Flaherty of Graettinger was found lying unresponsive in the road in the 600 block of North Walnut in Graettinger early Sunday morning.

He was pronounced dead a short time later at the Palo Alto County Hospital.

The Sheriff's Department reports that initial reports say Flaherty had fallen from the rear of a vehicle while it was in motion.

The specific circumstances and cause of death of are still being investigated.

