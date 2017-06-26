Investigation underway in Palo Alto, County after death of teenager

GRAETTINGER, Iowa (KTIV) -
Deputies in Palo Alto County, Iowa are investigating the death of a 16-year old.
Noah Flaherty of Graettinger was found lying unresponsive in the road in the 600 block of North Walnut in Graettinger early Sunday morning.
He was pronounced dead a short time later at the Palo Alto County Hospital.
The Sheriff's Department reports that initial reports say Flaherty had fallen from the rear of a vehicle while it was in motion.
The specific circumstances and cause of death of are still being investigated.