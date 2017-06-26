Sioux City bus driver enters "not guilty" plea in drunk driving case

A Sioux City transit driver accused of driving a city bus while drunk pleaded "not guilty" in the case on Monday.

Sixty-four-year-old Howard Barrett was pulled over at the Shopko parking lot off Hamilton Boulevard on June 15.

An officer says he smelled alcohol on Barrett's breath.

He blew .103.

That's over the legal limit of .08 for driving a car.

According to the arrest report Barrett was also charged with possession and was operating a commercial motor vehicle.

Barrett is scheduled to be back in court on August 25.

The city attorney says Barrett submitted his retirement with the city the day after his arrest.

