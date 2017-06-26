Rib Fest raises record amount for Camp High Hopes

News release from Camp High Hopes in Sioux City:

Ribs, music, and fun, oh my! Camp High Hopes is pleased to announce that Rib Fest 2017 raised a record amount of funds for the special needs camp! Rib Fest brought in $60,500 for Camp High Hopes, more than 1,600 people came to enjoy the food and fun, and more than 100 volunteers made the event possible! The proceeds raised from Saturday's event will go directly to the programs and services Camp High Hopes provides to kids, teens, and adults with disabilities, special needs, and chronic illnesses.

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City hosted Rib Fest in Battery Park. Hard Rock provided the musical acts and venue, Tyson provided all of the ribs and chicken, and Famous Dave's provided the sides. Twenty-two teams competed for cash prizes and bragging rights in the KCBS sanctioned event, and two others smoked ribs and chicken, giving the public a chance to taste 24 unique and delicious flavors of barbeque. Barbeque teams came from across Siouxland and the region and put in hours of work to provide the best tasting barbeque for the public to sample.

The Reserve Champion in the competition went to Digger's BBQ out of Sioux City, and Ferg-A-Que of Sioux City won it all and went home as the Grand Champion of Rib Fest 2017.

"Rib Fest 2017 was bigger and better this year and Camp High Hopes is proud to team up with our sponsors and partners to provide a family-fun event," says Chris Liberto, the Executive Director of Camp High Hopes. "This event is the perfect way to kick off summer, and the proceeds stay local and will help provide recreational experiences for our campers with disabilities."

In addition to delicious barbeque, people enjoyed the Rib Eating Contest, the Kiss-A-Pig booth, musical acts, Lil Red and the Medicated Moose and Souldelicious, and the beautiful weather. The festival ended with a raffle drawing for two Traeger Grills donated by Bomgaars and two dinners for 18 people donated by Famous Dave's and four lucky winners walked away with those awesome prizes.

Camp High Hopes offers barrier-free, recreational experiences that are fun, safe, and adaptive for children, teens, and adults with disabilities in the tri-state region. For more information on Camp High Hopes, call 712-224-2267 or visit www.camphighhopes.com.

