City Council takes another step towards Sioux City riverfront project

One of the several attractions in Sioux City is its waterfront that spans for miles across downtown.

The riverfront is the front door to the community and city leaders want to take advantage of its beauty.

Monday night, councilmembers approved a $125,000 agreement with a company out of Madison, Wisconsin.

The group will begin survey work and do a 15 percent level design towards that will help in the $12-million project.

Naaman Weston of South Sioux City, likes to bring his two-year-old son Fenway, to enjoy the park along the Missouri River in Sioux City.

In just a few years, they'll be able to enjoy more activities together after the Chris Larsen Park-Riverfront Development Project is complete.

"Very excited, we live right across the bridge," said Weston. "We come here a lot and very happy to have more stuff to do that's very close to home."

The project will be done in several phases and will be along the riverfront where the Argosy Casino used to be.

"We have basketball courts, bocce ball court, dog park as part of the active spaces," said Matt Salvatore, parks and recreation director for the city of Sioux City. "We have overlooks. We have boardwalks, water feature, fishing pier. There's been discussion about a ferris wheel."

Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says it will bring a new look to the area.

"The riverfront is something we can all be proud of," said Moore. "Not every community has a riverfront as we do with the Missouri River. It's an opportunity to really showcase our community."

And once it's complete, people like Weston say they will have even more of a reason to enjoy the outdoors.

"It's good that you can bring in a bunch of different types of people, instead of just having like a park where only people with kids could come and now you have places where everybody else can come," he said.

If they decide to move forward with the ferris wheel, city officials say it will have to be privately funded.

Construction on the riverfront will begin around 2020 when work on Interstate 29 is expected to be complete.