City moves forward with Cone Park splash pad & ice rink projects

The city approved plans for Cone Park's splash pad and ice rink projects Monday night at the Sioux City council meeting.

Construction and maintenance on the ice rink and splash pad is estimated at $550,000.

Council accepted a bid on the park's four-season lodge at just over $679,000 in April.

There will also be a tubing hill.

Monday, the council also looked at prices for the park, that vary depending on the day and time.

"We have received some money that will be announcing and it's going to be a great project. Hopefully the fees will be such that most everybody can afford to at least go down there," said Bob Scott, mayor of Sioux City. "I think they are. I think they tried to keep them artificially low just to make sure everybody has an opportunity."

The prices discussed at City Council, were seven dollars a person Monday through Friday.

It would be eight dollars a person Saturday and Sunday before one or after five, and ten dollars a person from one to five on the weekends.

The park is budgeted for $3.5-million in fiscal year 2017.

It's set to open shortly before Christmas.