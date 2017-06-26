SC City Council moves forward with Bridgeport West Improvement Project

Sioux City City Council is moving forward with plans for the next phase in the city's Bridgeport West Improvement Project.

Monday, they approved plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost towards the project.



The $2.1-million project includes work done at multiple intersections in the city's Industrial Park.



The project includes lane-widening, roadway realignment, and a new traffic light.



Also, an additional lane will be added at the southbound I-29 off ramp at Singing Hills Boulevard.



The local share will be funded by the city and Seaboard Triumph Foods.