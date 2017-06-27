Baby snow monkey born at Great Plains Zoo

The Great Plains Zoo in Sioux Falls welcomed a new addition this season.



The zoo announced Monday that a baby snow monkey was born on May 16 to parents nine-year-old Isshi and 12-year-old Kisho.



The male baby is the sixth snow monkey born at the Great Plains Zoo in the past four years.



The endangered monkeys usually weigh about a pound at birth, and mom carries the newborn on her belly for the first four weeks.



Only 14 U.S. zoos have snow monkeys.



Elizabeth Whealy, the CEO of the Great Plains Zoo said, "Snow monkey moms are really good moms. They take care of that baby and the baby typically stays right on her belly for about a month and ride on her back for about a year and stick very close to mom for two years."

The new baby does not have a name yet, but people attending the zoo's annual fundraising gala in august will be able to bid on a chance to name him during a live auction.