Dry conditions continue impacting South Dakota farmers

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) -

Dry conditions across South Dakota are continuing to impact farmers and ranchers. The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says condition ratings have declined slightly for all crops, and also for range and pasturelands.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 63 percent short or very short, and subsoil moisture is 60 percent in those categories.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 53 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 43 percent in those categories.

