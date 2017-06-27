Tennessee man takes Elvis guitar fight to South Dakota appeals c - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Tennessee man takes Elvis guitar fight to South Dakota appeals court

SIOUX FALLS, SD (AP) -

A Tennessee man is asking an appeals court to overturn a decision that awarded a guitar once owned by Elvis Presley to the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota.

The museum bought the guitar in 2012 as part of a collection of instruments worth $250,000. The Argus Leader says the Martin D-35 guitar was played by the rock and roll icon on his final tour in 1977. It was damaged during a show in St. Petersburg, Florida where Elvis gave it to a fan. He died six months later.

A federal judge ruled this year the museum could keep the guitar after memorabilia collector Larry Moss claimed he was the rightful owner. A three-judge panel from the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on the case.

