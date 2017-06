Court proceedings were put on hold Tuesday in BPI's $1.9 billion defamation lawsuit against ABC News and Jim Avila.

Judge Cheryle Gering dismissed the jury for the day after a legal issue the came up last night wasn't resolved by Tuesday morning.

Rather than have the jury wait for a decision to be made, the judge sent the jury home.

Judge Gering and lead counsel for both sides will meet Tuesday to resolve the issue.

Court will resume Wednesday morning at 8:30.