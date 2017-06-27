Sioux City massage therapist accused of improper sexual contact with clients

The Iowa Board of Massage Therapy has accused the owner of Massage & Body in Sioux City for improper sexual contact with clients.

Kevin Trowbridge, is accused of unethical conduct by the way of engaging in improper sexual contact with, or making suggestive, lewd, lascivious or improper remarks or advances to two female clients.

Trowbridge has 20 days to file a response.

In the complaint filed by the board, Trowbridge improperly touched the genital area of one female client during a massage. The complaint goes on to say that Trowbridge told the client, "I've wanted to do that since the first time I saw you."

During a massage with another female client, the complaint states that Trowbridge touched her genital area multiple times. After the client asked Trowbridge to stop touching her three times, she ended the massage.

Trowbridge will appear before the Board on August 2nd at 9:00 a.m. in Des Moines.

KTIV reached out to Trowbridge who declined to comment on the matter.