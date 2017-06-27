Severe storms possible tonight - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Severe storms possible tonight

By T.J. Springer, Morning Meteorologist
We kicked off the workweek beautifully in Siouxland with yet another day in the 70s for us. Today will be just a touch warmer with the lower 80s returning as southerly winds take back over. The winds will become windy at times with gusts potentially over 30 mph, especially this afternoon as our next storm system approaches. Thunderstorms will develop later on tonight with some of them possibly turning strong to severe. The primary concern will be the spotty large hail and winds in excess of 60 mph. Scattered storms look to linger into early Wednesday before moisture pulls off to the east.

We could see an isolated storm for the afternoon hours but the best chance at seeing one will be east of the I-29 Corridor. Wednesday will be the warmest and most humid days of the next 7 with highs near 90° and along with dew points in the 60s to near 70°. Cooler conditions then begin to work in behind the front but we do remain unsettled with more storm chances Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. Highs look to remain in the lower 80s through the 4th of July Holiday with sporadic storm chances Saturday night into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer

