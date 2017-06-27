Severe weather still a possibility today

After quite the pleasant stretch across the region, our focus once again shifted to severe storms. Some strong to severe storms did rumble through Siouxland overnight but our storm chances will be diminishing throughout the rest of our day. By the afternoon, we can't rule out the redevelopment of a few storms, mainly in eastern Siouxland and some of those could be strong again so make sure you stay tuned. The main concerns would be hail and damaging winds. Temperatures will turn hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s with some 90s possible out west.

Conditions begin to clear out heading into tonight but yet another chance of thunderstorms looks to move in during the day on Thursday although it will be cooler with highs in the lower 80s. These storms also have the potential of turning severe as we'll have fairly strong wave of moisture swinging through. As we kick-start the weekend much quieter weather will take over as high pressure starts building in. We'll see a stretch of very mild weather from Friday through Sunday before a chance of some storms returns Sunday into Monday. Beyond that, July 4th is looking very pleasant with highs in the mid 80s under abundant sunshine.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer