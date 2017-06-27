Sioux City Police search for a suspect after the Kum N Go on Pierce Street is robbed overnight

The Sioux City Police Department is looking for a man after they say he robbed a Kum N Go around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said a man entered the gas station at 1373 Pierce Street and displayed a weapon to the clerk and demanded money.

The man left with an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes.

No injures were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, 6'0", medium build and wearing dark clothing.

The suspect fled on foot.

Call Crime Stoppers at 712-258-TIPS if you have any information.