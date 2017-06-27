Bloomfield, NE man announces bid for Nebraska Legislature District 40

Shane Greckel announced Tuesday that he will run for the District 40 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.

Greckel said he is a fifth-generation farmer in Knox County near Bloomfield.



“I have a passion for rural Nebraska, and I believe my agricultural background and technological experience will help our small rural communities grow and thrive,” stated Greckel. “Advances in technology and the tech industries in agriculture can help keep younger generations in our communities.”



Greckel said his priorities are technical infrastructure, broad-based tax relief and addressing agricultural land valuations, eliminating government regulations, and emphasizing rural economic development.



“We are a smaller population state, and the only way to provide meaningful tax relief is by growing our economy and attracting new businesses and jobs to the state. There are things we can do, especially in the agricultural technology fields, that can greatly benefit rural Nebraska,” added Greckel.



District 40 is made up of Boyd, Cedar, Dixon, Holt, Knox, and Rock Counties.

The Incumbent for District 40, Senator Tyson Larson, can't run again due to term limits.