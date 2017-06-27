Senate Minority Leader McConnell delays vote on Republican healt - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Senate Minority Leader McConnell delays vote on Republican health care bill

(NBC News) -

Senate Majority Mitch McConnell has postponed a planned vote on the Republican health care bill until after the July Fourth recess.

McConnell said discussions continue and he remains optimistic.

"It's a very complicated subject. I remember how challenging it was for the Democrats when they were enacting this back in 2009 and 2010. It's a big complicated subject. We've got a lot of discussions going on and we're still optimistic we're going to get there," McConnell said.

McConnell has faced firm opposition from inside his own party.

The delay is another setback for President Trump, who jumped personally into the fight, first courting Senator Rand Paul at the White House before inviting all 52 GOP senators over for a last minute meeting.

The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office projects an estimated 22 million people will be left without insurance within a decade if the bill becomes law.

