Saturday in the Park is just days away, here's what you need to know ahead of the big event

Saturday in the Park" is just days away, and several names are set to take the two stages at Grandview Park.

The free concert will start at Noon this Saturday at Grandview Park.

Joss Stone will headline the concert, which is one of only ten dates she'll play on her U-S tour.

Along with Stone, several local artists will play at this year's show.

If you plan on coming to the concert, there are a few things you can't bring with you.

That includes coolers, pets, and guns.

Plus, all belongings must be brought in a clear bag.

"People sneak in a lot of stuff. We find a lot of bottles afterward, a lot of cans of types of beers that we don't sell, food wrappers and things. Part of it is that but, certainly part of it is, everyone who watches the news sees there's public safety concerns," says Dave Bernstein with Saturday in the Park.

Also you should be aware that, to get ready for the concert, and thousand of concert-goers, the city will spray Grandview Park for mosquitoes on Friday night and Saturday morning.