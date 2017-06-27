Spirit Lake big man Coburn commits to SDSU - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spirit Lake big man Coburn commits to SDSU

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Owen Coburn averaged 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his first season at Spirit Lake. Owen Coburn averaged 18.2 points and 9.5 rebounds per game in his first season at Spirit Lake.
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) -

Spirit Lake big man Owen Coburn announced a verbal commitment to South Dakota State on his Twitter account Tuesday.
    
The 6-foot-9 Coburn led the Indians in scoring as a sophomore, at 18.2 points per game, while shooting better than 69 percent.
    
Coburn also pulled down 9.5 rebounds per game last year.
    
He played his freshman season at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn before transferring to Spirit Lake.
    
Coburn plays AAU ball in the Martin Brothers program, which features several of Northwest Iowa's best players.

