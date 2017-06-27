Spirit Lake big man Coburn commits to SDSU

Spirit Lake big man Owen Coburn announced a verbal commitment to South Dakota State on his Twitter account Tuesday.



The 6-foot-9 Coburn led the Indians in scoring as a sophomore, at 18.2 points per game, while shooting better than 69 percent.



Coburn also pulled down 9.5 rebounds per game last year.



He played his freshman season at Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn before transferring to Spirit Lake.



Coburn plays AAU ball in the Martin Brothers program, which features several of Northwest Iowa's best players.