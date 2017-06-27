Voters in Odebolt-Arthur, Battle Creek-Ida Grove school districts weigh in on consolidation

Supporters of a consolidation for the Odebolt-Arthur and Battle Creek-Ida Grove school districts are trying for a third time to pass the consolidation plan.

Right now, the two districts currently have a grade sharing agreement through the 2017-2018 school year.

Consolidation supporters have twice failed to pass the consolidation. The first came in 2011. The most recent came in September 2016. In that 2016 vote, 84-percent of BC-IG voters approved consolidation while only 43 percent in O-A favored it. In order for the consolidation plan to pass, there needs to be a simple majority in both districts.

The superintendent of both districts insists that if the vote passes, no schools would close in the process. "What the organization would do would be to put down a solid foundation under the district which would help set us up to weather the storm that we are in right now," said Terry Kenealy, O-A & BC-IG Community School District Superintendent. "The condition of the state's finances impacts school's finances and that makes it more difficult to do what we do."

Kenealy says if the vote fails, they will look at a one-way grade share for three years, with an automatic renewal unless someone takes it to a vote.