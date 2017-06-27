Siouxland lawmakers applaud withdrawal of WOTUS rule

The Environmental Protection Agency, and Army Corps of Engineers, has released a proposal to repeal the 2015 Clean Water Rule.

The agencies are working to rescind the "Waters of the United States" rule. In 2015, the EPA and the Army Corps issued the rule to clarify which wetlands, streams and other waterways are protected under the Clean Water Act. That meant more federal regulation for farmers and ranchers.

Many lawmakers are applauding the proposed repeal. Western Iowa Congressman Steve King said, "after two years, President Obama's water grab has finally been flushed." King went on to say that under WOTUS the EPA could have claimed the authority to regulate 97% of Iowa.

Nebraska Congressman Adrian Smith said today's repeal proposal is "another important step toward certainty and relief for producers, landowners, and local communities."